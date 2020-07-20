David

Eifler

Social Sciences Division

“White Privilege, Black Power”

The sign in my office reads, “If you don’t see white privilege, then you have it.” As the white father of a Black college athlete, I’ve had to face my white privilege — and its attendant racism — through my son’s young eyes. There was the time four kindergarteners, including my son, got into trouble for chasing another child in the schoolyard; the three white kids were scolded while my son was suspended for three days, and the father of the chased child demanded he be permanently expelled for being “dangerous.” At 8, he was forced to leave a Piedmont comic book store for reading the magazines, while other white kids continued to read and roam the store freely.

When confronted, the salesperson replied, “Sorry, I didn’t realize he was yours — he looks much older than 8.” My wife and I often reached for our blanket of white privilege to throw over these and other racist incidents. Yet our job was to raise a confident, independent Black man. We navigated the tension between helping him develop racial callouses while trying not to crush his spirit. One of “the talks” came at 16. Before teaching him to drive I had him rehearse how to display his hands when pulled over by the police; how to request permission to reach for his registration; how to “yes, sir” and “no, sir” a hostile white cop. He already knew, but I reminded him that “people who look like me are going to mess with people who look like you.”

At 18 he declined a scholarship to Cal because “Berkeley doesn’t show much love for football.” I understood the subtext: “Berkeley doesn’t show much love for Black football players.” His instincts may have been right; last year he had a run-in with the UCPD in University Hall when a random white person threatened to call the police as he entered the building. He calmly explained that he was helping his professor mom move into her new office — to no avail. When UCPD arrived, Mom drew on her arsenal of professorial privilege and unsuccessfully schooled the cop on racial profiling. No one left that encounter happy, but at least everyone left alive.

At 22, our son effectively manages his complex life as an adopted person from a multiracial family, finding support within his Black community of friends, birth family, coaches, and teammates. This community provides him the resilience and true power he needs to navigate the treacheries of being a Black man in America.