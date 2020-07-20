During these times of distress, we need to know that our voices are heard. As part of the UC Berkeley Library community, we must respond with both our intelligence and our hearts. Protests against police brutality and racial violence erupt around us, echoes of the historical injustices and race riots of decades past. History has shown us that we have the power to transform our communities, including our work environment. As an organization, showing our intolerance toward racism is essential. Together with the Library’s systemwide response, we have created this informal publication — a zine — to inspire organizational awareness and empathy for our communities of color and allies. A compilation of photos, essays, illustrations, song lyrics, poetry, and video from staff members across the Library, Stand Up and Say Something raises our collective voice against systemic discrimination and explores how our actions shape us as individuals, and as an organization. Stand Up and Say Something is our call to action.